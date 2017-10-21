Behind the Scenes of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

  • By
  • &

by Madagan Riley |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Josh Dylan, Instagram, Mamma Mia

Instagram

"Ooh, see that girl! Watch that scene! Dig in the dancing queen!"

Nine years after the movie musical Mamma Mia hit theaters, Universal Pictures announced some the good news: it's bringing fans' favorite characters back for a sequel, titled Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. The original film was based on the ABBA-inspired Broadway show, where a bride-to-be tricked  three presumed fathers into visiting Greece so she could figure out who her biological parent was—all in time for him to walk her down the aisle, of course.

Besides getting to see all our old favorites dancing their way back across Greece, the sequel (shot on location in Croatia) will feature a whole new set of players to represent Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård and Pierce Brosnan's characters years before the original took place. We'll get to see the wild summer to led to Amanda Seyfried's character's birth, as well as getting to witness the Dynamos in their heyday (originally played by Streep, Christina Baranski and Julie Walters).

Some of the fresh faces will include Lily James as a young Donna, Jeremy Irvine as a young Bill, Hugh Skinner as a young Harry and Josh Dylan as a young Sam. The newest addition to this star-studded film is Cher, who will play Donna's mother in the flashback sections.

The sequel will feature new songs from ABBA, as well as a few reprises of old favorites. The first film grossed $609.8 million at the global box office.

It's safe to say fans are gearing up for another heart-warming sing-a-long. But until then, we've gathered all the behind the scene photos from the cast and crew's Instagram accounts.

Start warming up, and check out the photos below:

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Here We Go Again

"Welcome back to Kalokairi" — @mingey

 

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Sing for Your Supper

"You might have thought the days of waiting tables in restaurants were behind @piercebrosnanofficial (even if not me) but when needs must, we'll put our matching shirts on and sing for you as we clear your plates. For reservations please contact the #MammaMia2 production team. Deeply touched by this man's generosity, grace and humour. Lot of fun!" — @_jeremyirvine

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

When You're Near Me, Darlin' Can't You Feel Me

"mammamia2" — @_joshdylan

Article continues below

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Gimme, Gimme, Gimme More of This Partnership

"Never thought his would happen again but, here I was last night once more, with the gracious and brilliant Mr Benny Anderson ...ABBA... recording at Air Studios for the next ..."Here we go again, Mamma Mia" movie. Magic." — @piercebrosnanofficial

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

All Smiles on Set

"Sophie and young Auntie Tanya in a space-time continuum" — @mingey

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Cutest Couple Award Goes To...

"Take a Chance on Me #MammaMia2 #HereWeGoAgain #behindthescenes" — @judycraymer

Article continues below

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Retro Bill

"#realmenwearpink @daisyrodger took this" — @_joshdylan

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

The Flashback Crew

"Back together in GB town #mammamia2" — @jkwynn

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Things Are Heating Up

"I know this doesn't look like much compared to most people on Instagram but I want to thank @teamkingsbury for helping me lose the equivalent of three babies worth of weight in 5 weeks for #mammamia2 and showing me life can still be fun without my diet of beer and chips (sort of). Still a bit to go but nearly there..." — @_jeremyirvine

Article continues below

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

A Man on Both Arms

"Leaving Croatia - Having had the time of our lives #MammaMia2 #HereWeGoAgain #behindthescenes" — @judycraymer

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

The Beginning

"1st day #MammaMiaMovie #HereWeGoAgain #MammaMia2" — @_jeremyirvine

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Tech Trek

"Me and technology... size isn't everything! #behindthescenes #MammaMia2 #HereWeGoAgain" — @judycraymer

Article continues below

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Fearless Leader

"Continuing filming back on set - it's all very greek! #behindthescenes #MammaMia2 #HereWeGoAgain" — @judycraymer

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Sky's New Lady

"Lay all your love on me. Getting up close and personal with Dominic Cooper! #MammaMia2 #HereWeGoAgain #behindthescenes" — @judycraymer

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Bronzed and Beautiful

"TANya #MammiaMia2 #MammaMiaMovie #herewegoagain #thankgodforluciamama" — @jkwynn

Article continues below

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Never Ending Dinners

"My sweet Hugh #almostwrappedincroatiadinner" — @jkwynn

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Sweet as Honey

"Lily James's hair looking very Honey Honey on set #behindthescenes #MammaMia2 #HereWeGoAgain" — @judycraymer

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Check-In

— @mingey

Article continues below

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Lady Admirers

"'Chiquitita tell me what's wrong?' #dayoff #JulieWalters" — @judycraymer

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Set With a View

"Here we go again ...MM2 A Moment in time on the island of Vis/ Croatia... photo by @christinebaranski" — @piercebrosnanofficial

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Captain Colin

"Mamma Mia 2 ...here we go again ...on a Monday morning heading out to sea, and that looks a lot like Mr Colin Firth ..." — @piercebrosnanofficial

Article continues below

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

All Sunny on Set

"@alexalaura @jkwynn dynamo ♥️ #mammamia2" — @lilyjamesofficial

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Old Pals

"My, my! Just how much I've missed you! Look who I found on set today! #behindthescenes #MammaMia #HereWeGoAgain" — @judycraymer

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Horsing Around

"Even Archie was sad to leave the island, now he's back home in the UK. He's now a fully paid up Equity member! #behindthescenes #MammaMia2 #HereWeGoAgain" — @judycraymer

Article continues below

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Working for That Money, Money, Money

"I work all night, I work all day... #behindthescenes #MammaMia2 #HereWeGoAgain" — @judycraymer

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Dynamic Dynamos

"Dynamo day" — @alexalaura

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Opa!

"On set #behindthescenes... it's all very Greek! #MammaMia2 #HereWeGoAgain" — @judycraymer

Article continues below

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Good Things Come in Threes

"Hugh, Jeremy and I have formed a synchronised sea-swimming team. For bookings or to arrange a competitive fixture, please drop us a line. #mammamia2" — @_joshdylan

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Shady Ladies

"Does your mother know that you're out? The two Tanyas! #ChristineBaranski #behindthescenes #MammaMia2 #HereWeGoAgain" — @judycraymer

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

The Perfect Swoop

"Hairy" — @_joshdylan

Article continues below

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Fast Friends

"....What a joy and delight to be in the presence of such a beautiful and shining young talent that lights up the screen and all our lives... Lily James ... 'Here we go again Mamma Mia'" — @piercebrosnanofficial

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Gimme a Man After Midnight

"Colin, Pierce, Benny, Stellan...on the set shooting the breeze ..." — @piercebrosnanofficial

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Hitting the Notes

"#tbt to me looking cheeky as heck spitting bars with Benny Andersson at Air Studios #Abba #mammamia2" — @_joshdylan 

Article continues below

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Winner Takes All

"Oppressed" — @_joshdylan 

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Toys and Tans

"Boys and their toys...and their spray tans #MammaMia2 #MammaMiaMovie #HereWeGoAgain" — @jkwynn

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Cooking Something Up

"The boys cooked for us tonight. It was divine #cleantheplate" — @jkwynn

Article continues below

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Lightning Between Them

"Stormy night with the best company #MammaMia2 #MammaMiaMovie #HereWeGoAgain" — @jkwynn

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Piercing Good Looks

"Me and my mate Jez taking our friendship berry, berry seriously..." — @_joshdylan

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Three's Company

"Cheeky Chaps #uncleStellan" — @_joshdylan

Article continues below

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Voulez-Vous

"Mamma Mia days part two ... Here we go again! with these amazing fellows of song and dance ... @hughskinner @_jeremyirvine @_joshdylan @dominiccoop Photo by @keelyshayebrosnan" — @piercebrosnanofficial

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Captains at the Helm

"Script supervising beauty queen, Captain of the ship, and the masterful DOP master #MammaMia2 #MammaMiaMovie #HereWeGoAgain" — @jkwynn

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Carpooling

"Getting on the #MammaMia2 Jet Off to film in #Croatia" — @_jeremyirvine

Article continues below

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Sun Setting on Set

"Croatia #mammamia2" — @_jeremyirvine

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Smooth Sailing to Work

"The 'commute' to work each morning for #mammamia2 #worknotwork #mammamiamovie" — @_jeremyirvine

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Romantic Row Boats

"Lights > Camera > Row! Getting ready to take @lilyjamesofficial for a cruise filming #MammaMia2 #BehindTheScenes" — @_jeremyirvine

Article continues below

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Feel the Beat of the Tambourine

"Only last week we were on a beach trying to Dig the Dancing Queen with associate choreographer @nicholatreherne #behindthescenes #MammaMia2 #HereWeGoAgain" — @judycraymer

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Sun-Bathing

"Back in Vis with the fam" — @jkwynn

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Instagram

Nothing but Blue

"Another day at sea #mammamia2" — @lilyjamesofficial

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Behind the Scenes of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

July 20, 2018 can't come fast enough!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.