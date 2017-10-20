Solange Calls Out Evening Standard Magazine for Photoshopping Her Braid Off of the Cover

ES Magazine
Solange has a message: don't touch her hair.
Also, don't edit it or photoshop it out. Well, that appears to be precisely what Evening Standard Magazine did when they featured the songstress on the cover of this week's issue. On the front page that was published, the star poses with her hair in braids, sporting a pair of statement pearl earrings and a white ruffled top.
However, from the looks of the original photo Solange shared on her Instagram account, an additional architectural braided crown was edited out of the final cover photo. She later took to Instagram Stories with a repost of the cover and made her discontent known when she circled the blank space where the braid originally was.
The Grammy winner, who released the song "Don't Touch My Hair" as part of her third studio album, captioned the original image on her account with the abbreviation "dtmh."
Solange even spoke about the significance of hair braiding in her interview with the magazine, calling it "its own art form."
"I got to experience women arriving in one state of mind and leaving in a completely transformed way," she recalled to the magazine of her experiences at her mother's salon. "It wasn't just about the hair. It was about the sisterhood and the storytelling. Being a young girl who was really active in dance, theatre and on the swim team, the salon was a kind of safe haven."
Meanwhile, the piece's writer, Angelica Bastien, took to Twitter to reject the piece. "I am publicly disowning the Solange piece London Evening Standard published today. The entire piece was a fiasco despite my efforts," she wrote on Twitter. "I told my editors to take my name off of the byline because they distorted my work and reporting in ways that made me very uncomfortable."
"Disowning the piece this publicly is meant to get across my displeasure with what was published," Bastien continued. "I don't want this piece attached to my rep as a writer at all. Hopefully disowning it gets that across."
The full interview appears in this week's edition of ES Magazine, available now. E! News has reached out to the magazine for additional comment.