Boyz II Men Opens Up About Performing in Las Vegas After Mass Shooting: "It's Tough"

Las Vegas is "slowly, but surely getting back on its feet," according to Boyz II Men.

The band has a residency at The Mirage in Las Vegas and during an exclusive new interview with E! News, Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman share what it's been like performing in the city after the Oct. 1 tragedy and how the city is doing today.

The group, who wasn't in town the weekend of the mass shooting, returned to the stage after the tragedy and donated the proceeds of their performance to show their love for the city.