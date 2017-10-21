Saturday Savings: Selena Gomez's Platform Sneakers Are 30% Off

"Puma has changed the game when it comes to the mash-up of athletic wear and fashion," she stated in a press release. "It's amazing to see this influence on style and culture and I'm excited to be a part of it. I am hoping that we can create something special together. We already have some really cool projects in the works."

The timing of her collaboration and sneaker reveal come just in time for fall, the season of layering, when essentials are vital. White sneakers are a must for your wardrobe. These, in particular, are worthy of the small investment. They're velcro, so you can say good bye to dirty laces. And, they have a platform, adding a little height to the casual look (attn: heel lovers).

Even better: There are more than few pairs of platform sneakers that are guilt-free (aka on sale). Check out the bargains below!