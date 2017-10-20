Zootopia Comes to Life When Sloths Take Over the DMV

  • By
  • &

by Cydney Contreras |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
KFC, Twitter, Followers

KFC Follows These 11 Twitter Accounts: 5 Spice Girls and 6 Herbs

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Timothy Simons

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Veep Co-Stars Cheer Her Up With Moving Performance of Katy Perry's "Roar"

Face Forward, Snapchat

Watch a Sneak Peek of E!'s New Snapchat Series Face Forward!

We hope you aren't in a rush because this DMV is moving at a sloth's pace in the hilarious YouTube video made by Oh My Disney in honor of National Sloth Day.

Human DMV-goers are shocked to find themselves being assisted by the slow-moving animals in the clip, which was inspired by Disney's Oscar-winning feature Zootopia.

Similar to the animated comedy, the real sloths move at a leisurely—yet adorable—pace while helping drivers change their address, snap photos for drivers licenses and print out forms.

While the adults in the room are understandably impatient, the children cannot help but laugh at the furry animals playing work for the day.

Read

Kristen Bell Uses Her Sloth Obsession to Draw Attention to Food Stamps Petition in New PSA

The Zootopia-inspired scene is just one of the many "in real life" creations by Oh My Disney, with other episodes featuring "Dug" from the Pixar film Up.

Happy National Sloth Day!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Viral , Viral Video , Top Stories , Disney , Parody
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.