Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Car Burglarized

There was a gold digger on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's property—but the thief could only get as far as their car.

Two suspects made their way to the A-list pair's Bel Air mansion early Friday, E! News can confirm. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, authorities were notified of a motor vehicle theft around 5 a.m.

Per the LAPD, a witness saw one suspect enter and exit a vehicle before fleeing while a second suspect, who was hiding in some bushes, also fled. The LAPD confirmed the first suspect took personal items from the car. As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional information about the burglary is currently available.