Thieves had their eye on Mariah Carey.

The Grammy winner's home was the target of a burglary early Thursday, according to a report from TMZ.

Per the website, burglars broke into her Los Angeles mansion and left with $50,000 worth of handbags and sunglasses.

While the theft isn't welcomed news, fortunately Mimi was in New York City at the time and unharmed while the house was reportedly empty when the break-in happened.

According to TMZ, a ladder was found in the backyard.