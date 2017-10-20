Spice Girls Reunite for a Mel C's Music Video...But Where's Mel B?

It's another Spice Girls mini reunion! Well, sort of.

Mel C (aka Melanie C, full name Melanie Chisholm) had crowd-sourced fan footage for her new music video "Room for Love" and included some very welcome bonus footage of none other thanVictoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner (formerly Geri Halliwell).

Fifth Spice Girls member Mel B (Melanie Brown) is not featured. The singer, who is currently going through a divorce and is still mourning the death of her father, who passed away in March after battling cancer, has not commented.

Mel C told the Press Association it was a "shame" Mel B could not appear in her video.

"I don't want it to look negative because it's not, it's not a big deal, I reached out to lots of other people and everyone's busy," Mel C said. "She didn't get round to doing it and obviously it does concern me...I think people will pick up on that but I don't want anything to be made of it."

"Having four of the Spice Girls in it is really special," she added. "Geri's in there briefly, Emma's done a really lovely one and last but not least Victoria Beckham found time to do a little one for me."

The video also features cameos from Natalie Imbruglia and KT Tunstall.