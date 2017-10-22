Scott Disick "Threatening" Kourtney Kardashian for Dating Again: "You Better Watch Your Back!"

Watch Chrissy Teigen's Dad Prove He's the Biggest Keeping Up Fan By Telling Kim Kardashian Who His ''Favorite Kardashian'' Is!
And Scott Disick's issues with Kourtney Kardashian's dating life continues.
In this sneak peek from next Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney reveals Scott's gone off the rails now that she's dating model Younes Bendjima.
"He's threatening me now," Kourtney tells a shocked Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian in the clip. "He goes, 'You better watch your back.'"
"This is not going to end well," a worried Kim says.
Yikes! See the dramatic moment in the preview above.
Wearing a casual white sweater and jeans, Kourt and her man go to a video game space that is called La Tête Dans Les Nuages in Paris on Sept. 30, 2017.
Wearing eye-catching ensembles, the couple takes to the streets of the City of Lights on Oct. 1.
The duo stroll around the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sept. 26, 2017.
Kourt is all smiles as she and her main man leave the PSG store on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on Sept. 26, 2017
Wearing a trench coat and Nikes, Younes holds Khloe's hands as the pair stroll through Montmartre on Sept. 30, 2017 in Paris, France.
On Sept. 30, the reality star wished Paris good night with a starry snap, which made the couple Instagram official.
