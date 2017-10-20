Liam Payne Releases "Bedroom Floor"—and It's Cheryl Cole's "Favorite" Song

Even if the singer is about the X Factor judge, Cole doesn't seem to mind. In fact, Payne said she's a fan of the song.
During a September interview with BBC Radio 1, the singer let the name of his new single slip after Cole text the radio host and told him to ask about the song. He also said it's Cole's "favorite" song.
"We both like that song and it's been her favorite from the start," he hold radio host Nick Grimshaw.
Still, the "Strip That Down" singer and Cole seem to be doing well now. The couple just welcomed a baby boy, Bear, in March.
However, Payne isn't the only former One Direction band member to be enhancing his career as a solo artist. Niall Horan also just released his new album Flicker and is touring to promote his new music. In addition, Zayn Malik dropped his song "Dusk Till Dawn" in September and Harry Styles released his self-titled debut album in May. Louis Tomlinson also recently debuted his song "Just Like You."
