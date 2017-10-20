"Harry Styles" Scares Niall Horan on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ellen DeGeneres is known for pulling pranks on celebrities. Now, the talk-show host can add another victim to her list: Niall Horan.
During The Ellen DeGeneres Show, DeGeneres asked the former One Direction band member if he still kept in touch with his old band mates. To Directioners' delight, the "Too Much To Ask" singer said he did, noting that Louis Tomlinson came to one of his shows and that Liam Payne and Harry Styles were meeting up with him in the next few weeks.
That's when it happened: A man dressed as Styles jumped out of DeGeneres' side table and caused Horan to scream.
"Cardiac arrest nearly happened there," Horan quipped. "Why is it not just straight forward on this show?"
Still, DeGeneres didn't invite the singer on her show just to scare him. She also talked to Horan about being nominated for new artist of the year for the 2017 American Music Awards and his Flicker World Tour—for which everyone in the audience received tickets. DeGeneres asked Horan how touring affects his dating life.
"It's something that I probably struggled with a little bit when I was younger—you know having a girlfriend and being on the road at the same time," he said. "But at the same time, I was 18-19 going around the world with some of my best friends. This time I'm a little bit more mature—I think so."
However, the singer seemed content living the single life.
"I don't know. We'll see what happens," he added. "But I'm kind of enjoying it for what it is right now. I'm in my mid-twenties having a laugh."
See Horan appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday Oct. 20.
For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.