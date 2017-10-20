Ed Sheeran Shares Secret Struggle With Substance Abuse

It took some time for Sheeran to realize he had a problem. "I didn't really notice it was happening," he said. "It just started gradually happening, and then some people took me to one side and were like, 'Calm yourself down.' It's all fun to begin with. It all starts off as a party, and then you're doing it on your own and it's not, so that was a wake-up call and [I took] a year off."

Sheeran credited his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, with helping him kick his bad habits. "We live together now, and I think that was a real help grounding me," the British musician explained. "I was a 25-year-old in the music industry on tour, so I just needed someone to balance me out."

The "Castle on the Hill" singer first opened up about his heavy drinking in a March 2017 Rolling Stone cover story. Sheeran's frequent songwriting partner, Johnny McDaid, became concerned about him after they ran into each other at a show in Hollywood in 2015. "He was just go, go, go," he said. "I sat him down and said, 'Look, man, please have all the fun in the world. But be careful because if that elastic snaps, it could take a long time to recover from it.'"

Taking a time out was just what Sheeran needed. "I've noticed, in the last few months, he knows it's going to be all right," McDaid told the magazine. "He knows that he's done a pretty amazing thing again. I think he reconnected to his friends and family, and he feels anchored."