Katy Perry Gets Stuck in the Air on Floating Planet Prop in Concert

Houston, we have a problem.

The "California Gurls" singer got stuck in the air during a concert in Nashville, Tenn. on Oct. 18. As part of her Witness tour, the Grammy-nominated artist performed a number from a giant floating planet. Perry—perched upon a suspended Saturn in a sparkly, silver ensemble—told fans she couldn't get down.

"I'm really stuck," she told concert attendees. "This is the first time that I've been stuck in space. I know I'm kind of a space cadet, but actually this thing is being stuck right now."

The "Firework" performer then told fans, "You better put your phone up because this is a YouTube moment."