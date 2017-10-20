Pink Reveals Christina Aguilera Tried to Punch Her in a Club

When Pink made her debut on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, she played a round of "Plead the Fifth." Host Andy Cohen asked her about her former rivalry with Aguilera, which ended after they reunited during a May 2016 episode of NBC's The Voice.
The divas' feud began when they were recruited in 2001 to perform a cover of Patti LaBelle's "Lady Marmalade" with Lil' Kim and Mýa for the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack. "[A&R executive] Ron Fair walked in. He didn't say hi to any of us and said, 'What's the high part? What's the most singing part? Christina's going to take that part,'" Pink recalled in a 2012 Behind the Music special on Vh1. "I stood up, and I said 'Hi. How are you? It's so nice of you to introduce yourself. I'm Pink, and she will not be taking that part. I think that's what the f--king meeting's about.'" In spite of their differences, they were professional during group performances in 2001 and 2002.
But that was just the beginning.
For Pink's sophomore album, Missundasztood, she worked with producer and songwriter Linda Perry on eight tracks; Aguilera later admitted to being inspired by the album in a New York Times interview. "I wasn't a big fan of the Dallas Austin songs, but I really, really loved the Linda Perry songs,'' she said in 2002. ''They had a really personal, real sense about them." So, Aguilera sought out Perry, who later wrote her signature ballad, "Beautiful." Years later, in Pink's Behind the Music special, she confessed that it felt like a betrayal when Perry worked with her rival. "I took it really personally when she started working with other artists, particularly artists I didn't like. I don't think imitation is the highest form of flattery," she grumbled. "I think it's annoying."
Over the years, Aguilera and Pink traded barbs and made veiled digs in interviews and onstage.
But time apart—and that unlikely reunion on The Voice—led to a cease fire.
"We were super young and super new at the whole thing. I think I'm an alpha and she's an alpha, and I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal. We just are very different. We are very different. We were very young and new. Women have to learn how to support each other," Pink said Thursday. "It's not taught to us on the playground."
When Andy Cohen asked Pink if she tried to get "physical" with Aguilera, she revealed it was actually the other way around. "She swung on me in a club, which was hilarious," the pop musician laughed. "I was like, 'What's happening right now. What are you…What's happening?'"
In August, in a series of tweets, Pink announced once and for all that she's "made amends" with Aguilera. "We're fine. Look, she's so talented, and deep down, I've had bad days, too. She's a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny. I laughed. Like, it was just funny. We made up on The Voice, because I hadn't seen her in years and years and years and we became moms. We grew up and we hugged it out," the "What About Us" singer explained. "It's that simple, and I feel so good about that. And also, we did a song together."
Later, a caller asked Pink if she would ever team up with Aguilera again. "We may or may not have already collaborated," she replied. "I don't know if I'm allowed to say that—but I just did." Aguilera said in 2014 she's working on her eighth studio album; there is no release date in sight.
