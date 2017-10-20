Pink Reveals Christina Aguilera Tried to Punch Her in a Club

"We were super young and super new at the whole thing. I think I'm an alpha and she's an alpha, and I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal. We just are very different. We are very different. We were very young and new. Women have to learn how to support each other," Pink said Thursday. "It's not taught to us on the playground."

When Andy Cohen asked Pink if she tried to get "physical" with Aguilera, she revealed it was actually the other way around. "She swung on me in a club, which was hilarious," the pop musician laughed. "I was like, 'What's happening right now. What are you…What's happening?'"

In August, in a series of tweets, Pink announced once and for all that she's "made amends" with Aguilera. "We're fine. Look, she's so talented, and deep down, I've had bad days, too. She's a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny. I laughed. Like, it was just funny. We made up on The Voice, because I hadn't seen her in years and years and years and we became moms. We grew up and we hugged it out," the "What About Us" singer explained. "It's that simple, and I feel so good about that. And also, we did a song together."

Later, a caller asked Pink if she would ever team up with Aguilera again. "We may or may not have already collaborated," she replied. "I don't know if I'm allowed to say that—but I just did." Aguilera said in 2014 she's working on her eighth studio album; there is no release date in sight.