Everything We Know About Anna Faris' Budding Romance With Michael Barrett

Anna Faris appears to be moving on from her split with Chris Pratt.
On Wednesday, E! News learned that the Mom actress has been a number of dates with cinematographer Michael Barrett. Faris and Pratt announced they are "legally separating" in August, after eight years of marriage.
So what else do we know about Faris and Barrett's budding romance? To start, the duo both worked on the upcoming 2018 Overboard movie, which Faris stars in and Barrett is the cinematographer on.
We've also been told by an eyewitness that the duo dined at restaurant Modo Mio in Pacific Palisades, Calif. two times in the past week. During the first sighting of the pair at the restaurant, Faris and Barrett were seated on the patio and shared a bottle of red wine, the insider told E! News.
"They were laughing at the table. She looked very happy and had a smile on her face when she was leaving," the source shared, adding that Barrett picked up the check before they departed the restaurant.
During their next visit to the restaurant, the duo enjoyed "several dishes of various pasta and salad" and a bottle of wine. "It was definitely a dinner date," the insider shared. "It seemed romantic in the way they were looking at one another and how they were laughing at the table...No one in the restaurant realized it was her, but she definitely looked to be on a date."
Faris and Barrett were also spotted at a Los Angeles carnival back in September. Pictures show the duo wearing hats, seemingly trying to go unnoticed. "They seemed casual and like friends at the time," an eyewitness tells E! News, adding that Faris' son was also in attendance at the carnival. "They made the day all about him and were watching him play carnival games and cheering him on."
TMZ also spotted the couple recently at Neptune's Net in Malibu.