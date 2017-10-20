Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

It's complicated.
Since 2009, MTV viewers have watched a handful of young girls become teen moms on TV, beginning their journey with them on 16 and Pregnant in 2009 before the Teen Mom spinoffs continued documenting their ups and downs in motherhood. And fans got to watch their relationship struggles play out as well over the seasons, with a lot of break-ups, make-ups, weddings and divorces.
Recently, Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans got married, while Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third child, after splitting with the father.
As you'll see in our romance rewind, that looks back on all of the couples from Teen Mom, Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom 3, many of the ladies are no longer with the guys they had their first child with on 16 and Pregnant.
Alas, there are a few success stories sprinkled throughout the franchise's eight-year history.
Viewers watched Catelynn and her now-husband Tyler made the difficult choice to place their first child, Carly, up for adoption, in 2009 on the first season of 16 and Pregnant. After 10 years together, the fan-favorite couple wed in August 2015, after welcoming their daughter Novalee Reign, in January 2015.
Together less than six months when she got pregnant, viewers saw Maci struggle with an irresponsible Ryan on 16 and Pregnant. Though they got engaged, they split less than a year after their son Bentley was born.
Maci married Taylor in October 2016, after welcoming two children together in May 2015 (Jayde) and May 2016 (Maverick).
Prior to recently checking into rehab for his substance abuse issues, Ryan married girlfriend Mackenzie on May 15.
The contentious pair called it quits for good in 2013 after a volatile relationship that included allegations of domestic abuse, and Amber spending 16 months in prison for drug-related charges. After years of back and forth, the duo has reached a custody agreement, and seem to have finally found a way to co-parent their daughter, Leah.
Amber and Matt, 46, ended their engagement after going on Marriage Boot Camp.
The reality star met her current beau while filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex, as he was working as a crew member on the WE tv series' set, and made their debut as a couple at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards.
The couple wed in November 2015, after welcoming their first child together, Emilee, in April of that year.
The father of Farrah's daughter Sophia died in an accident two months prior to her birth in December 2008.
Farrah dated the real estate agent on and off for over two years, and it was her first serious relationship since Derek's death.
But Simon recently told E! News they are currently just friends, despite Farrah serving him with a cease and desist order in July. "I think it's better if we keep it at that level," he said. "Her head game changed my mind. She's great at it. Definitely knows how to cheer one up and put one in a better mood."
The parents of Jace split soon after he was arrested.
After a one-year marriage to Courtland Rogers, and having her second child, Kaiser, with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffin in 2014, Jenelle is now married to David, swapping vows in September 2017. They welcomed a daughter in January 2017, Ensley.
Chelsea' relationship fell apart with daughter Audree's father Adam during Teen Mom 2, with Adam now having little involvement in her life.
After meeting in 2014, Chelsea and Cole got engaged in November 2015, going on to wed in October 2016. Their first child together, Watson, was born in January 2017.
Leah and her husband Corey, the father to twins Aliannah and Aleeah, divorced in 2011.
The couple wed in 2012, and went on to welcome their daughter, Adlynn, in 2013. They divorced in 2015, and it was finalized while Leah was in rehab.
Jo is the father of Kailyn's first child, Isaac, and viewers saw the couple fight a lot during their season of 16 and Pregnant. Though the couple split soon after Isaac's birth in 2010, Kailyn and Jo have recently become friends again, and Jo is currently engaged to Vee Torres.
After her split from Jo, she married Javi in 2012 and they had a son, Lincoln, before divorcing in late 2016 after a contentious split. Now pregnant with her third child, Kailyn revealed her longtime friend Chris Lopez is the father.
Though Kailyn gave birth to her third child, a boy named Lux Russell, in August 2017, she split from Chris, the father, before then. "She really has nothing to do with Chris, the father," a source told E! News back in May 2017. "She plans on raising the baby on her own."
Briana and Devoin, who had some run-ins with the law, split before their daughter, Nova, was born during their season on 16 and Pregnant, with Briana recently saying of their strained relationship, "He's not the best father he should be to Nova."
After starring on the single season of Teen Mom 3, Briana joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in its eighth season, and gave birth to her second daughter, Stella, with ex-boyfriend Luis Miguel, on July 2. While currently single, Teen Mom 2's Javi, Kailyn's ex-husband, has expressed interest in dating her.
"We're actually friends, just friends," Briana told E! News. "If something was to happen down the line...but right now I'm just focused on my girls."
Though she and Matt, the father of her daughter Arabella Elizabeth, were engaged, they broke up before getting married.
The couple has been dating for over two years, and Alex seems happy to be away from the spotlight, writing on Instagram, "I've also been able to find a real relationship that won't be picked and prodded at by the world to see."
After welcoming a baby boy in 2011, the duo announced in August 2013 they were expecting their second child before getting married a few days later. Their second child, a daughter named Jaxie, was born in Febuary 2014.
The parents of Molli split sometime after filming ended on Teen Mom 3. In September 2016, Katie revealed on Instagram she was expecting her second child, a girl, in March 2017, though she didn't reveal the identity of the father.
