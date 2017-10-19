Craziest Celeb Conspiracy Theories: Is Beyoncé Actually Solange's Mom?! Does Melania Trump Have a Body Double?!

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
How to Get Away With Murder Season 4, Jack Falahee

How to Get Away With Murder's Jack Falahee Has an Idea About Who Should Play Connor's Mom Now That We've Met His Dad(s)

Sophia Grace

Sophia Grace Is All Grown Up—and Her Music Is Too

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Completes Second Round of Chemotherapy Amid Breast Cancer Battle

Gasp! Could it be true? 

There are a lot of celebrity conspiracy theories floating around the Internet, but some have fans more convinced than others. People have been speculating for years that Beyoncéis actually Solange Knowles' mom. Despite the fact that Beyoncé was still an infant when Solange was born. 

However, that's not the craziest conspiracy theory out there. What other musician do fans think is actually JonBenét Ramsey? And what about Melania Trump's body double?

Watch

Is This Melania Trump's Body Double?!

Find out all of the craziest theories in the clip above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Beyoncé , Katy Perry , Avril Lavigne , Melania Trump , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.