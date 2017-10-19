LFO Singer Devin Lima Undergoes Surgery After Finding Massive Tumor

LFO singer Devin Lima is recovering after undergoing a surgery to remove an adrenal tumor.

In a video posted onto YouTube, Devin as well as band member Brad Fischetti came together to deliver a surprise announcement for loyal fans.

"We were hoping to be here tonight to announce the next leg of the Rich in Love tour. We had booked a whole bunch of shows and we were ready to make an announcement but then we got some news back here, some serious news at home that's causing us to delay that announcement," Brad explained. "It's just a postponement. Our brother Devin is having a big surgery."

The 40-year-old singer explained that the tumor was affecting his adrenal gland, kidneys and heart.

And while Brad said in the video that Devin could lose a kidney, spleen and part of his colon in the surgery, all signs point to a smooth and successful operation.