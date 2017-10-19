Hoda Kotb Gives an Update on Haley Joy: "She's Everything"

Hoda Kotb can't help but gush over her baby girl Haley Joy Kotb.
Today's fourth hour co-anchor announced that she had adopted Haley Joy in Feb. 2017 and since then Kotb has documented her motherhood journey on social media. Kotb, a breast cancer survivor, attended the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's annual luncheon on Thursday in New York City and dished about her daughter in an exclusive interview with E! News.
"I can't contain myself, she is everything...she's everything," Kotb told us about Haley Joy, adding that her baby girl is standing up now!
Kotb continued, "The sweetest sound on the planet earth is her belly laughing to me. More than anything else I've ever heard, anything, ever."
She also shared with us that her baby girl is going through the "teething and not sleeping phase," but that's OK with Kotb.
"Which is fine because I've slept for 53 years, OK, it's enough already," she said.
So does having Haley Joy make Kotb want to more children? Take a look at the interview above to see what she had to say!