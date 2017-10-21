How Amber Rose Became an Unlikely Icon for Feminism

When Amber Rose arrived at her third annual SlutWalk in Los Angeles earlier this month, the Hollywood star couldn't believe her eyes.

Dressed up as her superhero alter ego nicknamed Captain Save a Hoe, Amber saw thousands upon thousands of women come together in support of women's rights, sex positivity and being one's self.

"It happened very gradually. That was a very proud moment for me starting the first SlutWalk. About 2,500 people showed up. We had no sponsors, nobody wanted to help. No media outlets really wanted to cover it except scrutinize me without fully understanding it and three years later, we had almost a billion impressions," she explained to E! News exclusively. "It grew to be such a big thing. And to help women, that's my passion."

In fact, it's become a daily mission for the Loveline With Amber Rose host who celebrates turning 34 today.

While some may have first been introduced to the model when she was Kanye West's girlfriend or starring in Ludacris' music video for "What Them Girls Like," Amber has grown into what many fans would argue to be a feminist icon.