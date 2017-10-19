Shia LaBeouf Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor Charge of Public Drunkenness

LaBeouf's arrest made major headlines in July as a video was captured that showed him being belligerent and aggressive with an African American police officer.

The video showed him yelling at the officer from the back of the cop car, "I have rights. I'm an American. You got me arrested in my hotel for doing what, sir? I'm a f--king American. I pay taxes. Get this s--t off my f--king arms."

He continued, "Who are you fighting for?. You got a president who don't give a f--k about you, and you're stuck in a police force who doesn't give a f--k about you. So you want to arrest white people who give a f--k? Who ask for cigarettes? I came up to you trying to be nice, you stupid bitch. I came up to you asking for a cigarette, you dumb f--k. Why would I ask for a cigarette if I was racist, you stupid bitch?"