Shia LaBeouf Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor Charge of Public Drunkenness

Shia LaBeouf has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of public drunkenness.
As you may recall, the actor was arrested in July on suspicion of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction in Savannah, Georgia, after he reportedly became irate when he was refused a cigarette by a bystander and a police officer at a City Market.
The 31-year-old actor appeared in the Chatham County court today in relation to the arrest, according to The Chicago Tribune. He pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor public drunkenness charge, which kept him from having to serve any jail time.
As for the other charges, LaBeouf pleaded guilty to obstruction and nolo contendere to disorderly conduct, meaning he did not plead guilty or innocent and therefore accepted his punishment ordered by the judge.
He was sentenced to a year of probation as well as anger management classes, an alcohol evaluation and fines in the amount of $2,680.
Chatham County Sheriff's Office
LaBeouf's arrest made major headlines in July as a video was captured that showed him being belligerent and aggressive with an African American police officer.
The video showed him yelling at the officer from the back of the cop car, "I have rights. I'm an American. You got me arrested in my hotel for doing what, sir? I'm a f--king American. I pay taxes. Get this s--t off my f--king arms."
He continued, "Who are you fighting for?. You got a president who don't give a f--k about you, and you're stuck in a police force who doesn't give a f--k about you. So you want to arrest white people who give a f--k? Who ask for cigarettes? I came up to you trying to be nice, you stupid bitch. I came up to you asking for a cigarette, you dumb f--k. Why would I ask for a cigarette if I was racist, you stupid bitch?"
Meanwhile, this marks LaBeouf's most recent run-in with the law.
He was arrested in 2015 on suspicion of public intoxication in Austin, Texas. He was initially stopped for jaywalking and then got into a heated confrontation with the arresting police officer, who said he noticed an odor of alcohol emanating from the actor.
Then, in April of this year, LaBeouf was arrested again in New York City for assault and harassment after getting into an altercation with a person during his live-stream of his political protest. The charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence.
Back in 2014, LaBeouf was arrested after he was kicked out of a Broadway performance of Cabaret for being disruptive. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to six months of outpatient rehab.