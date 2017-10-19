Katie Couric Selling Lavish NYC Apartment for $8.25 Million

Wanna buy Katie Couric's apartment?

The veteran news personality is selling her lavish co-op on Park Ave on Manhattan's Upper East Side for $8.25 million.

The home was put on the market past week. The property contains five bedrooms and five bedrooms, according to the real estate listing, provided by Stribling Private Brokerage. Couric is not named in the listing but E! News has confirmed she owns the apartment.

The home boasts high ceilings, big windows, parquet flooring and views of Park Avenue's famous tulip gardens, tree tops and The Brick Church. It also has a chef's eat-in kitchen with stone countertops, a breakfast room and butler's pantry. Couric no longer lives there; all furniture inside is staged professionally for prospective buyers.

The property allows pets and is described as a "white glove, full-service coop with 24-hour doorman service, a fitness center, a bike room and live-in super."