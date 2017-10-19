Peter Facinelli Had to "Go Through the Healing Process" After Divorcing Jennie Garth

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Romeo Santos

You Have to Watch This TBT Video of Romeo Santos Singing at the Beginning of His Career

Jason Isaacs, Harry Potter

Jason Isaacs Almost Turned Down the Role of Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter

Nastia Liukin, McKayla Maroney

Nastia Liukin Says Her "Heart Hurts" for McKayla Maroney Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

Peter Facinelli

LaPalme Magazine

Peter Facinelli is opening up about his divorce from Jennie Garth.

In an interview with LaPalme Magazine, the Twilight actor talked about his 2013 split from the Beverly Hills 90210 star and discussed co-parenting their three daughters. 

"People come into your life for a reason and relationships can change," he told the magazine. "And just because we aren't living together, [it] doesn't mean you can't love each other. I think once, there was a time where we had to learn that we had to be able to move forward with love and respect." 

The former couple didn't learn this lesson right away. The Nurse Jackie actor admitted they had to "go through the healing process first." Even though he and his ex wife have "50/50" custody of their children, they still spend time together as a family. LaPalme reported that both parents sometimes attend their children's sporting events and have even vacationed together.

"As long as mom and dad are happy, the kids are happy," he said. "Anyone going through a breakup should know, kids need to see mom and dad happy. As long as they know they're happy, they know they will be OK."

Photos

Jennie Garth & Peter Facinelli: Romance Rewind

In addition to talking about the breakup, Facinelli talked about playing Carlisle Cullen in the Twilight films.

"I had a great experience doing those shows. The fans were amazing, and they are incredibly generous and it was six years of my life. But the more films we did, the more alienated we became," he said, referencing how it became difficult for the cast to go out in public due to the mania around the films.

The actor has since moved on to new projects and directed his first film: Breaking and Exiting.

Watch

Jennie Garth's Daughter Loves Watching Beverly Hills, 90210

Facinelli can be seen on the cover of LaPalme Magazine, which was shot by TJ Manou and styled by the magazine's creative director Derek Warburton (who he is seen with below).

 

Peter Facinelli

LaPalme Magazine

Check out the issue to learn more about Facinelli and his career.

For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Jennie Garth , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.