Dax Shepard Shares Rare Video of His and Kristen Bell's Daughter Riding a Mini Motorcycle

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's eldest child is taking after her daddy.
On The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the comedy actor shared rare footage of their 4-year-old daughter Lincoln riding a mini- electric motorcycle he got her while mom was away.
Last month, Bell was evacuated to Orlando amid the threat of Hurricane Irma. She was in Florida filming a movie. Bell stayed at a Walt Disney World hotel for two weeks and joined Disney workers in helping other evacuees during the time—she even gave a mini Frozen performance for families at a shelter. Shepard indicated that she had quite a good time during her evacuation.
"When I would call her at 10 a.m., she was intoxicated at Disney World, riding Avatar," he said. "She was on Spring Break and every hour, someone called me, panicked, [to find out] if she was OK. This brat was on Spring Break!"
"So I kind of wanted to get even with her," he said. "I had the kids by myself for four weeks, so in that time, I bought my 4-year-old an electric motorcycle and taught her to ride it."
Footage of Lincoln riding the bike in a dirt area was screened. The child is wearing a helmet, of course.
"Look at her!" said Shepard, who is himself a motorcycle enthusiast. "Come on! That makes me happier than anything."
Warner Bros. Television
"That's day one on the motorcycle," he said. "She rode for three hours, never crashed...she digs it. Again, she likes how much I dig it. Because I'm very vocal about my approval when she's riding that thing."
Shepard said he sent Bell a video of their little girl riding the motorcycle. When she returned home, she found the vehicle's box, which stated that it is meant for kids aged 13 and over.
"So I was in kind of hot water there for a minute," Shepard said.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The actor married Bell in 2013 after dating for six years. They are also parents to daughter Delta, 2.
On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he revealed a pretty questionable text she recently sent him. It read, "Hey do we have a prenup?"
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
"I'm like, that's a very disconcerting text to receive," he said. "As it turns out, which is funny, she doesn't know that we don't have one. But when we met, I had a lot more money than her and I'm crazy about money and as we were leading up to getting married, she said, 'Hon, would you want to get a prenup? Would that make you feel better?' And in my head, I was like, 'Yes, please!' And then I said, 'No, I do not want a prenup.'"
"She has since made way more money than me and I'm a genius," he said. "I got in at the basement floor, I like signed LeBron James on a playground in elementary school."