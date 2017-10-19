Emilio Estevez May Still Be the Most Profitable Hollywood Actor

The most profitable top-billed male actor may be Emilio Estevez. Really. Did we stutter?

After analyzing box office data from 1980 to 2017, the British betting site PartyCasino determined that the 55-year-old actor, star of films like The Breakfast Club, St. Elmo's Fire, The Mighty Ducks and the Young Guns movies, and older brother of Charlie Sheen and eldest of Martin Sheen's four children, delivered the best return of any top-billed male actor who has starred in at least 10 films.

The site says that for every $1 spent on the star's films, Estevez generated $6.70 at the box office.

The actor rose to fame in the '80s and early '90s, when more people went to the movies, and has acted sparingly over the past two decades. His most recent role was in the 2012 TV movie Abominable Christmas. He can be seen next in the film The Public, which he also wrote and directed.