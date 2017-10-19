Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and More Honor Tom Petty at 2017 CMT Artists of the Year

The country music community paid its respects to the late Tom Petty last night.

During the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year event, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town covered Petty's song "I Won't Back Down."

Alden, Urban and Stapleton played the famous song on their guitars and took turns serving as lead vocalists. Little Big Town provided backup vocals. Audience members couldn't help but sing along and gave the artists a standing ovation at the end of the performance.

Stapleton, Aldean and Urban were honored as this year's top artists along with Florida Georgia Line and Luke Bryan.

Watch the video to see the country superstars pay tribute to Petty.