2017 CMT Artists of the Year Red Carpet Arrivals: See Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman and More Stars

Country music's biggest stars are ready for a night of hope and healing.

The 2017 CMT Artists of the Year special is finally here with Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line and more of your favorite musicians coming together to prove there is power in songs.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban as well as Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer were just some of the power couples that walked the red carpet together outside Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

And while it's always fun to talk fashion, tonight's event is so much more than that.

Organizers recently announced that the eighth-annual special will be transformed into a night of hope and healing following the devastating hurricanes and mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.