Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Nicholas Brendon Arrested for Domestic Violence Against Girlfriend

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Eric & Jessie 307

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Get Ready to Have a Third Baby on Eric & Jessie: "It's On!"

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2017 CMT Artists Of The Year

2017 CMT Artists of the Year Red Carpet Arrivals: See Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman and More Stars

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 207, WrestleMania

Nikki Bella Finds Out Her WrestleMania Fate and Brie Bella Chooses a Birthing Plan on Total Bellas

Nicholas Brendon Mugshot

Myrtle Beach Police Department

Nicholas Brendon just scored another mugshot to add to his collection. 

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was arrested in Palm Springs on Oct. 11 following an alleged domestic dispute, arrest records obtained by E! News show. Brendon was taken into custody for violating a protective order against an unnamed girlfriend and domestic violence. 

Reports indicate the incident occurred at a hotel in the Southern California desert city. Authorities claim the 46-year-old actor, who starred as Xander Harris alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar in the long-running series, violently pulled the woman's hair and arm during an argument. 

This is far from the first time Brendon has found himself on the wrong side of the law in recent years. 

Photos

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Where Are They Now?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The WB

In 2015, Brendon plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief after being accused of choking his girlfriend in a hotel room.

At the time, E! News reported the woman stopped by his central New York hotel room to drop off some of Brendon's personal belongings. After refusing to let her leave, the actor allegedly pinned her against the wall and choked over an argument related to his cellphone and keys.

He was arrested four times in total that year, and entered rehab on two separate occasions to treat depression, alcoholism and substance abuse issues. 

He's scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 28. E! News has reached out to his rep for comment. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Arrests , Domestic Violence , Apple News , Crime , Buffy The Vampire Slayer , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.