Nikki Bella Finds Out Her WrestleMania Fate and Brie Bella Chooses a Birthing Plan on Total Bellas

Will Nikki Bella fight again?

On this week's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki is still dealing with the aftermath of injuring her neck again. "I'm in a lot of pain," Nikki revealed. "You know in the end, I kept going back and forth if I was going to be done at Mania, so I feel like it's a sign."

Nikki has to get checked out before getting official word about wrestling at WrestleMania, and as it turns out, she's given the greenlight. Of course, with a few promises that she'll stay safe and avoid any moves that might further damage her neck.