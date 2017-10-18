Riverdale's Got a New Drug Called Jingle Jangle and We're Kind of Obsessed With It

We don't do drugs, OK. We just don't. We wrote an essay for D.A.R.E. in like fourth grade that got selected to read in front of the entire school, which means that we do not and have never done drugs.

We're also now all grown up and no longer impressionable teens, but if we were impressionable teens who didn't write essays for D.A.R.E., we'd have some trouble not being kind of intrigued by the new thing in/on Riverdale: a drug called Jingle Jangle.

We don't know exactly what Jingle Jangle is supposed to be, but it's apparently an upper, and apparently you consume it through Pixy Stix, which looks fun AF. Remember how fun it was to eat Pixy Stix? It shouldn't look that fun to do drugs, right?

It also shouldn't look kind of sexy to go boating with your twin brother, but hey, this is Riverdale.