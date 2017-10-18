Harvey Weinstein Is in Denial About His Reputation and Future in Hollywood, Source Says

Harvey Weinstein refuses to face the music.
Two weeks have passed since the Hollywood producer's sexual misconduct scandal erupted, thanks to numerous women sharing their stories of alleged rape, assault and harassment with The New York Times and The New Yorker.
Others including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrowand more have shared their own claims, which range from inappropriate requests and gestures to non-consensual contact. (He's denied accusations of non-consensual sex.)
Reports claimed Weinstein left Los Angeles for Arizona to attend an inpatient treatment program, but as an insider reveals to E! News, he's yet to officially enter rehab and is confident the controversy will eventually fade.
"Harvey is not in any type of traditional or formal rehab," our source says. "He is receiving some type of treatment and counseling in Arizona."
Traditional rehab would require Harvey to disconnect and part with his phone and he's not able to do that, we're told.
Despite his arguably tarnished-beyond-repair reputation, the source expressed Weinstein's interest in continuing his career in the entertainment industry and says his "mental state is positive considering all that's going on."
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows
"He is still figuring out his next move," the insider shares, "but would like to stay in the business. He loves making movies and is convinced he will find people that will work with him."
Thus far, The Weinstein Company terminated their CEO and co-founder, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences stripped Weinstein of his lifetime membership, and he most recently resigned from TWC's Board of Directors.
Celebrities including Channing Tatum, Kevin Smith have cut ties with Weinstein by pulling the plug on projects with his former production company.
Our source also adds, "The reality of what's happening still hasn't set in. He has an enormous ego and plans to come back and do what he does best. He really thinks he will be able to put this behind him and move on."
A rep for the producer has "unequivocally denied" any allegations of non-consensual sex by Weinstein. That initial statement continued in part, "Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."