Chip and Joanna Gaines Address Split Rumors and Why Fixer Upper Is Ending at Its Peak of Popularity

Even after reaching mega popularity with their hit show Fixer Upper, striking a partnership with Target and releasing a new book, Chip Gainesand Joanna Gaines are still getting used to life in the limelight.

Following the announcement that their HGTV home improvement series would end after its fifth season, some fans speculated marital problems were to blame. Newsflash to the naysayers: This couple is stronger than ever!

The Gaines understand that rumors come with signing up for the fame game, telling the hosts of E!'s Daily Pop, "When you put yourself out in the public light like this, people are going to speculate like this and we have had our fair share of that, but Jo and I are just as happy as we have ever been."