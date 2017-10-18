Anna Faris Spotted on Multiple Dinner Dates Following Separation From Chris Pratt

Might Anna Faris have a new man in her life? Perhaps!

Two months after the House Bunny star and Chris Pratt went public with news of their separation, E! News has learned she's enjoyed a number of dates with the same man. One source identifies the lucky guy as cinematographer Michael Barrett, who according to his IMDb, worked on Anna's upcoming flick Overboard.

A separate eyewitness says Anna and Michael have dined at Italian restaurant Modo Mio in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades twice in a span of two days.

During the initial sighting, the duo sat on the patio and split a bottle of red wine, according to the insider. Our source describes the outing as looking "like a date," adding, "They were laughing at the table. She looked very happy and had a smile on her face when she was leaving."