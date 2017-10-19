Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are One of Hollywood's Most Real Couples

It's a very special day for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel...
Today marks the couple's five-year wedding anniversary, which—believe it or not—puts them in a small percentage of Hollywood couples who've made it that far!
But other than defeating the Hollywood couple curse and giving us some serious #RelationshipGoals with their beauty and overall love for each other, there's one thing that makes this A-list couple stand out: They're incredibly real.
From cheesy family photos to dancing in public like no one's watching to wearing matching t-shirts, this duo is actually a lot like all of us.
Their love goes beyond the spotlight of their red carpet moments and gushing about each other in magazine interviews. They also get to enjoy the fun, little moments of just being a normal couple that do totally normal things.
And if you don't believe us, the proof is in the pudding!
See why we think they're one of Hollywood's most real couples by watching the video above.