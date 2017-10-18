Blythe Danner and Martha Plimpton Sound Off on Harvey Weinstein Scandal Reactions

She explains that her daughter did do something. She wrote, "After her initial shock, Gwyneth left the room immediately, and, despite the fact that Mr. Weinstein threatened her if she ever spoke of what happened, she reported it to her agent and to her boyfriend at the time, Brad Pitt, who confronted Mr. Weinstein."

"Gwyneth did not 'put aside her qualms to become 'the first lady of Miramax' back then,' as Ms. Dowd would have it. She continued to hold her own and insist that Mr. Weinstein treat her with respect. She had learned from her father, the producer and director Bruce Paltrow, how to stand up for herself."

The veteran actress also explained that she hopes everything that has come to light will cause a real change in the system.

"As a longstanding member of the industry, I am much aware of the many years of its prejudiced and unacceptable behavior toward women," she wrote, "No one would argue that Harvey Weinstein isn't finally getting what he deserves. But I hope that this is the point of no return where change will occur, not only in our industry but also others."

The 74-year-old also made it clear that her daughter and the other victims weren't the one who should be thrown under the bus.

The Meet the Parents actress wrote, "I suggest that the pundits stop casting aspersions on the women who have confronted unwanted sexual advances in the manner each sees fit and concentrate on the constructive ways to prevent this behavior in the future."