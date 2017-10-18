Victoria's Secret Model Martha Hunt Has "1,000 Cheat Foods"

It's more than a month until the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but rest assured angels are already priming their wings, bespeckled in bedazzled bras and, of course, working on those killer bods.

Please see Martha Hunt as evidence.

When the bombshell isn't strength training or kickboxing, she's working her muscles with barre. E! News caught up with Martha at Ballet Beautiful in New York City to get the scoop on her pre-fashion-show workout and diet routine. As one might expect, it's pretty intense.