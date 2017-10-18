Victoria's Secret Model Martha Hunt Has "1,000 Cheat Foods"

It's more than a month until the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but rest assured angels are already priming their wings, bespeckled in bedazzled bras and, of course, working on those killer bods.
Please see Martha Hunt as evidence.
When the bombshell isn't strength training or kickboxing, she's working her muscles with barre. E! News caught up with Martha at Ballet Beautiful in New York City to get the scoop on her pre-fashion-show workout and diet routine. As one might expect, it's pretty intense.
For one, the Victoria's Secret angel works out up to four times a week before the show, depending on her busy schedule. Her pro tip: If you're having a long day, just work out for 20 minutes. "It's also really important for your mind," she said. "I think physical health is just as important as mental health."
Not surprisingly, her diet consists of a lot of nutrients and vegetables. The blonde beauty also has her fair share of guilty pleasures.
"I pretty much eat everything," said Martha. "I have a thousand cheat foods."
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Her favorite? Ice cream…but only after she's done eating vegetables for dinner.
Hopefully, there will plenty for frozen confections in Shanghai, where the runway show will take place this year. As for performers, will it be Taylor Swift or Ariana Grande again? The model isn't sure, but she does know whomever the musical guest is, they will influence the way she walks down the runway. Maybe she will flirt with them while sashaying down the catwalk. Maybe she won't.
We'll have to stay tuned to find out.
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Tuesday, November 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.