Robert Valletta Reveals He and Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Marie Have Split

It's over for Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta.

Valetta revealed the news in the comments of an Instagram picture he posted Tuesday. When asked where his "beautiful girlfriend" is, Valetta replied, "Sadly we broke up, we are still amazing friends and we adore each other. We will see what happens."

Of the split, a source tells E! News, "Because of work commitments, Scheana and Rob felt it best to hit pause on their relationship for now. They're still very involved in each other's lives and remain optimistic about their future."