Channing Tatum Ends Development With The Weinstein Company on Sexual Abuse Movie

Some men are standing up, standing out and cutting ties.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault and harassment allegations, Channing Tatum took to his social media show his support to the survivors and to say that he would be halting a new film about sexual abuse, which is currently in development with The Weinstein Company.

In his Facebook post, the father of two wrote, "The brave women who had the courage to stand up and speak their truth about Harvey Weinstein are true heroes to us. They are lifting the heavy bricks to build the equitable world we all deserve to live in."

The Magic Mike actor continued, explaining that he would be severing ties with the under-fire company, "Our lone project in development with TWC—Matthew Quick’s brilliant book, Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock— is a story about a boy whose life was torn asunder by sexual abuse. While we will no longer develop it or anything else that is property of TWC, we are reminded of its powerful message of healing in the wake of tragedy."

Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock is a fiction novel about an outcast high school student who has plans to shoot his ex-best friend and then kill himself on his 18th birthday.