Channing Tatum Ends Development With The Weinstein Company on Sexual Abuse Movie

Some men are standing up, standing out and cutting ties.
In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault and harassment allegations, Channing Tatum took to his social media show his support to the survivors and to say that he would be halting a new film about sexual abuse, which is currently in development with The Weinstein Company.
In his Facebook post, the father of two wrote, "The brave women who had the courage to stand up and speak their truth about Harvey Weinstein are true heroes to us. They are lifting the heavy bricks to build the equitable world we all deserve to live in."
The Magic Mike actor continued, explaining that he would be severing ties with the under-fire company, "Our lone project in development with TWC—Matthew Quick’s brilliant book, Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock— is a story about a boy whose life was torn asunder by sexual abuse. While we will no longer develop it or anything else that is property of TWC, we are reminded of its powerful message of healing in the wake of tragedy."
Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock is a fiction novel about an outcast high school student who has plans to shoot his ex-best friend and then kill himself on his 18th birthday.
The 37-year-old added, despite halting the movie, that this moment in time is one that can be used for good.
The actor wrote, "This is a giant opportunity for real positive change that we proudly commit ourselves to. The truth is out—let's finish what our incredible colleagues started and eliminate abuse from our creative culture once and for all."
Earlier this month, The New York Times and The New Yorker sent shock waves through the world when the publications alleged the movie mogul had been sexually assaulting and harassing women for over 30 years.
After the bombshell articles, more than 50 women, including Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne, have come forward to recount stories of harassment and assault by the former Miramax head.
Weinstein has apologized for his behavior but denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.
Yesterday, Weinstein resigned from the board of The Weinstein Company, the production company which he was previously terminated from, and also kicked out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
"The Board today ratified its decision to terminate Harvey Weinstein's employment with The Weinstein Company," a statement from The Weinstein Company board of directors read. "Harvey Weinstein resigned from the Board."
His wife, Georgina Chapman, has also left him.