Is Shailene Woodley Dating Rugby Player Ben Volavola?

Don't tell Four, but Shailene Woodley may have gotten herself a new man.

Over the past few months, fans have shared on social media photos of the Divergent and Big Little Lies actress with Australian-born Fijian international rugby union player Ben Volavola, sparking speculation that they are dating.

Romance rumors were further fueled this month after she posted a series of cryptic posts on Instagram and after Australian magazine Women's Day reported that Woodley cheered on the athlete at a recent game in New Zealand.

The two have not commented.

According to Stuff.co.nz, Woodley, 25, met Volavola, 26, while filming her new movie Adrift in Fiji earlier this year.