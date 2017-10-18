Nick Lachey Talks Balancing Dancing With the Stars With Fatherhood

Some of us may have grown up listening to Nick Lachey's music in the popular boyband 98 Degrees, but now he's raising some youngsters of his own with wife and actressVanessa Lachey.

The two members of one of Hollywood's power couple are currently competing against each other in this season of Dancing with the Stars, which can make for a very hectic home life—particularly with three young kids.

As Nick told E!'s Zuri Hall, having both parents dancing has "been the toughest part of doing this show."