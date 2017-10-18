Nick Lachey Talks Balancing Dancing With the Stars With Fatherhood

Some of us may have grown up listening to Nick Lachey's music in the popular boyband 98 Degrees, but now he's raising some youngsters of his own with wife and actressVanessa Lachey.
The two members of one of Hollywood's power couple are currently competing against each other in this season of Dancing with the Stars, which can make for a very hectic home life—particularly with three young kids.
As Nick told E!'s Zuri Hall, having both parents dancing has "been the toughest part of doing this show."
Dancing With the Stars Season 25: Nick & Vanessa Lachey Reveal Which Parent They Think Their Kids Will Root for
Nick even shared a heart-wrenching story about how his oldest son, Camden, told him, "Daddy, I don't want you to dance anymore."
"[My heart] did break," he told Hall. "It's hard. It's really hard."
Still, that doesn't mean Nick isn't grateful for his part in the show.
While it's a difficult schedule at the moment, Nick says for a finite amount of time, he's getting the "experience of a lifetime."
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Are Extremely Competitive But Excited To Go on Dancing with the Stars Journey Together
The performer's advice for achieving a work-life balance? "You just have to try and prioritize, like I told them on Sundays I cannot camera block in the morning because my son's tee-ball game is in the morning."
While the proud dad has his hands full, he clearly is soaking up every minute of parenthood. Nick noted that Camden has graduated from cheddar bunnies to Goldfish crackers now that he's older and more mature. His daughter, Brooklyn, is wrapped around his finger as a complete daddy's girl, even though she is spunky like her mom. "She's a firecracker," he said with a laugh. "She's going to be the death of me."
As for his youngest son, Phoenix, who was born early last Christmas Eve, Nick says he can't imagine life without him. "He's got the sweetest disposition," he described. "He's an incredible kid."
Per Camden's request, the adorable family plans to go as a group of superheroes for Halloween this year with Nick leading the family as Captain America. With those plans already taken care of, Lachey is turning his sights to Christmas thanks to 98 Degrees' upcoming album, Let It Snow, out this Friday.
As he said with a laugh, "Now's the time...Get in the spirit."
Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC.