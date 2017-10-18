Miley Cyrus Sends Special "Welcome Home" Message to Las Vegas Shooting Survivor

Miley Cyrus is sending her love to Las Vegas mass shooting victim Katrina Hannah.

During Jason Aldean's performance on Oct. 1 during the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a gunman identified as Stephen Paddock shot and killed over 50 people and injured over 500 people. Paddock opened fire on the crowd of about 22,000 people attending the country music festival at Las Vegas Village from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino across the street. It is now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Katrina was in the crowd that night enjoying her time in Las Vegas for her friend's bachelorette party. She was shot twice, in the shoulder and in the neck.