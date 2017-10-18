Cocaine, Casual Sex and the Road to Recovery: 8 Highlights From Demi Lovato's Simply Complicated Documentary

What's wrong with being complicated?

Not a damn thing, according to Demi Lovato. Her 78-minute documentary film, Simply Complicated, premiered on YouTube Tuesday, giving fans a raw look at her road to recovery. Directed by Hannah Lux Davis and filmed over the course of seven months in early 2017, it covers everything from her eating disorder to her sobriety, and even her first major heartbreak.

Here, E! News selects eight highlights from Simply Complicated:

1. Lovato Tried Cocaine for the First Time at Age 17

After being bullied for years in school, a popular student peer pressured Lovato into partying. She first drank alcohol and smoked marijuana, and she tried cocaine around the time she was working for the Disney Channel. Lovato's mom warned her the drug could stop her heart, but the Sonny With a Chance actress says she "did it anyway," explaining, "I loved it. I felt out of control with the coke the first time that I did it." Addiction, sadly, runs in her family. "My dad was an addict and an alcoholic," Lovato says of her biological father. "I guess I always searched for what he found in drugs and alcohol because it fulfilled him and he chose that over a family."

2. The Jonas Brothers Tried to Stage an Intervention

"It was actually the Jonas Brothers waving the flag, and saw Demi veering in a different direction," Lovato's manager, John Taylor, says. In 2010, the singer punched a backup dancer, Alex "Shorty" Welch, on a plane, and entered rehab shortly thereafter. According to Lovato, Welch had tattled on her for throwing a wild hotel party. Lovato, who was high, "manipulated" Kevin Jonas Sr. into identifying Welch. "I remember thinking, 'I'm about to beat this bitch up.'"

Until that point, Nick Jonas thought he had helped Lovato take control of her life—particularly as her relationship with his brother Joe Jonas "had become really complicated." As he explains, "I was playing the bridge...It became really good between she and I for a while, growing closer than we've ever been. I remember thinking in my head I felt a bit of pride about it, like selfishly maybe I was helping her [get] back to being the Demi we know and love. 'She's not going to do anything crazy. She'll be fine,'" he recalls. "And then the episode [involving Welch] happened."