Mark Consuelos Reveals How His Riverdale Co-Star Cole Sprouse Helped Him Become a Cool Dad

There are some roles that actors take because they'll help elevate their career. Or they're a chance to work with a famed director. Or maybe they just really need a job. And then there are some roles that help them earn some cool points with their kids.
For Mark Conseuelos, taking on the role of Riverdale's Hiram Lodge just might be the latter.
The actor, who made his first appearance as the oft-discussed character in the final moments of the CW hit's season two premiere, told E! News that working alongside the red-hot young cast up in Vancouver has made his daughter Lola Grace see her dad in a bit of a different light.
The CW
"When you're a parent, you're automatically the most uncool person that exists. Now, you know, I did have a couple dinners in Vancouver and I had the cast over," he revealed. "My daughter was like, 'Alright, you're pretty cool.' She's sitting next to Cole Sprouse. He's like, 'He's pretty cool.'"
It turns out that the entire Counsuelos household is huge on Riverdale, as he explained. (The actor has three children with wife Kelly Ripa, Lola and two sons Michael and Joaquin). "My kids are fans of Riverdale. My daughter, you know, she's 16. her friends are big into it. My youngest who's 14, all his friends watch it. My oldest son, who's a sophomore [in college] now, he called me. He said, 'Hey dad, listen. I just happened to go to the freshman dining hall the other day and they're all talking about your show.'"
Whether or not that changes when dad shows up to wreak havoc as the freshly out-of-prison father of Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) remains to be seen. After his brief introduction in the premiere, Hiram will already begin making waves in the Lodge household during Wednesday's episode, when a past betrayal comes to light, putting V at a crossroads with her dad and mom Hermione (Marisol Nichols).
To prepare us for what's to come, Consuelos offered some insight into the former felon. "For season two, he wants everybody to trust him and love him and think that he's been reformed. I think that this tiger or leopard still has spots. He can't change them. They're there," he explained. "But he's going to try his best to get his daughter and his wife back and thinking that they're going to be a family. But he's a complicated guy. He's just like any sociopath you know. You like him. They make you like them. That's part of their illness. So, I think he's got a touch of that, but he's also willing to do whatever it takes to get what he wants and protect his family."
Sounds like Hiram will be right at home in Riverdale.
Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on the CW.