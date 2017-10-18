Mark Consuelos Reveals How His Riverdale Co-Star Cole Sprouse Helped Him Become a Cool Dad

Whether or not that changes when dad shows up to wreak havoc as the freshly out-of-prison father of Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) remains to be seen. After his brief introduction in the premiere, Hiram will already begin making waves in the Lodge household during Wednesday's episode, when a past betrayal comes to light, putting V at a crossroads with her dad and mom Hermione (Marisol Nichols).

To prepare us for what's to come, Consuelos offered some insight into the former felon. "For season two, he wants everybody to trust him and love him and think that he's been reformed. I think that this tiger or leopard still has spots. He can't change them. They're there," he explained. "But he's going to try his best to get his daughter and his wife back and thinking that they're going to be a family. But he's a complicated guy. He's just like any sociopath you know. You like him. They make you like them. That's part of their illness. So, I think he's got a touch of that, but he's also willing to do whatever it takes to get what he wants and protect his family."

Sounds like Hiram will be right at home in Riverdale.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on the CW.