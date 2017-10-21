Birthday Suit! Celebrate Kim Kardashian's 37th B-Day With Her Sexiest Naked Pics

Happy 37th birthday, Kim Kardashian!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turns the big 3-7 today and what better way to honor the occasion than by celebrating the hot mama's sexiest (and most empowering) pics?!
The sizzling star isn't ashamed to flaunt her killer curves and enviable body on social media. When Kim's not snapping sexy selfies, she's putting that rockin' bod to work modeling for high profile photo shoots. And why shouldn't she? She works hard to look this good!
"I post nude photos because I like how I look and I feel proud when I've lost all this baby weight and I post it because I feel like posting it and I feel powerful," Kim has told E! News. "If I post a photo, I post it because I like how I look."
You go, girl!
And happy birthday!
Brian Bowen Smith
Kim is naked and feeling "#liberated" in a beautiful shot taken by Brian Bowen Smith.
Tom Munro
Kim sizzles while rolling around in bed for GQ.
Amanda de Cadenet/Harper's Bazaar
Kim skips retouching in this all-natural photo for Harper's Bazaar.
Kim Kardashian reveals she has "nothing to wear" in this racy Instagram pic.
Kim silenced her haters with this super sexy naked pregnancy pic.
Kim looks radiant while wearing only gloves.
Kanye West's wife solidifies her California girl status on C magazine.
Steven Klein, LOVE
The E! star flaunts her most famous asset for Love.
Interview Magazine
Kim snaps a naked selfie for Interview.
W Magazine
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted this TBT pic from an old photo shoot.
Steven Klein, LOVE
Kim bares her breasts inside Love magazine.
Steven Gomillion
Kim sunbaths naked in this hot, hot, hot shoot.
Jean-Paul Goude/Paper Magazine
Kim broke the Internet with her famous Paper magazine cover.
Kesler Tran, C Magazine
The hot mama smolders in another C pic.
Kim posed in paint for this desert shoot.
Interview Magazine
Kim flashes her giant ring in bed.
Kesler Tran, C Magazine
Look at that side boob!
Steven Klein
Kim goes full frontal for her nude Love shoot.
Tom Munro
Kim rocks her signature curves for GQ.
Jean-Paul Goude/Paper Magazine
Kim strips for Paper.
Kim looks gorgeous even with no makeup (or clothes) on.
Steven Klein
Kim looks bootylicious in this pic from Love.
Interview Magazine
Kim is barely covered by her bedding in this naked FaceTime pic.
Could Kim be any more gorgeous?!
Mark Seliger for W Magazine
The reality star's naked W cover has us saying "wow!"
Tom Munro
Kim is GQ's woman of the year and we know why!
OK, technically Kim isn't totally naked here, but who's complaining?!
Courtesy: GQ, Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim sure knows how to wear a pair of heels (and nothing else!).
L'Officiel Hommes
Kim and Kanye's naked PDA is hot, hot, hot!
Interview Magazine
Kisses!
So fresh and so clean, clean!
Jean-Paul Goude/Paper Magazine
Kim shocked fans with her full-frontal nudity for Paper.
Steven Klein, LOVE
What's not to love about Kim's Love shoot?
Kim may be wearing nude lingerie, but it still gives the illusion she's totally naked!
Instagram, GQ
Kanye is one lucky man!