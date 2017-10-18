Billy Joel Expecting Second Child With Wife Alexis

There's another baby on the way for the Piano Man!

Billy Joel and his wife of two years, Alexis Roderick, are expecting their second child together, E! News can confirm. According to the singer's rep, the baby is due in November.

The singer broke the news when he introduced his expectant wife during an interview with The Belfast Telegraph.

"This one is pretty good," he told the outlet of his 2-year-old daughter, Della Rose. "She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will."