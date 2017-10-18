Anna Faris on Staying Friends With Chris Pratt Post-Split: "We'll Always Have Each Other"

It's only been a few months since your favorite former couple Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced they were "legally separating." In a new interview with People, the Mom actress opened up about her relationship with her ex post-split.
"We'll always have each other and be incredible friends," the actress told the magazine. She went on to say that her former Guardians of the Galaxy love is still "so proud of me" and that they still crack each other up.
Do you need the tissues yet?
Pratt and Faris announced they were calling it quits in on social media back in August.
Fans were devastated when they heard that the couple, and Faris seems to understand this reaction.
"It's understandable that people seemed so invested in our happiness together," The Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs voiceover actress told People. "All I can say about that is, it's all true—that we truly adore each other, and we love each other, I think it still comes through."
Even though Faris wrote that she "never bought" the idea that her mate should be her best friend in an essay for Cosmopolitan, you can't deny that she and the Jurassic World actor were close.
As E! News previously reported, Faris and Pratt met in 2007 on the set of Take Me Home Tonight. However, Faris was married to Ben Indra at the time. After they split, Faris and Pratt started dating. The couple then tied the knot on July 9, 2009 and welcomed son Jack in August 2012. Jack is now five years old.
Faris is also gearing up for the release of her new book Unqualified, for which Pratt wrote the forward.
Check out People's article to learn more about Faris' interview with the magazine.