Alicia Keys Is Returning to The Voice for Season 14

The reigning champ of The Voice is making her triumphant return to the iconic red chairs!

NBC has announced that Alicia Keys, who coached Chris Blue to victory in season 12 of the reality TV juggernaut, will be returning to the series for the upcoming 14th season. This will mark the 15-time Grammy Award winner's third time as coach, rejoining mainstays Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. They'll be joined by newcomer Kelly Clarkson. In fact, it was Clarkson who helped make the announcement, courtesy of a special video NBC released.

"I'm so excited because I get to announce who the final, fourth coach is on season 14," Clarkson said. "I'm the new one, but this the fourth one that we haven't mentioned yet." After opening the door for the big reveal and getting pranksters Shelton and Levine, finally Keys arrived on the scene.

"Defending my crown," she asserted.

"Let's get rid of the toddlers and it's going to just be me and Alicia this season," Clarkson joked. Check out the funny video above!

"We are thrilled to welcome back Alicia's positive energy, competitive spirit and sheer talent. She brings unparalleled expertise and has proven she knows how to help artists win," said Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment's Alternative and Reality Group.  "The chemistry between Alicia, Kelly, Adam and Blake will make for a wildly unpredictable and compelling season 14!"

After winning season 12, Keys, along with Gwen Stefani, chose to the current season out, allowing for Miley Cyrus to return alongside U.S. newbie (but U.K. champ) Jennifer Hudson.

Are you excited Keys will be back for season 14? Think she has what it takes to win again? Sound off in the comments below!

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

