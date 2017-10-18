Feuding "First Ladies!" Sara and Erin Foster Already Won Halloween With Their Trump-Inspired Costumes

Halloween is almost here!
In celebration of the holiday approaching, sisters Sara Foster and Erin Foster are revealing their Halloween costumes exclusively to E! News. So who are they going to be dressing up as this year? Melania Trump and Ivana Trump!
The celeb sisters partnered with SVEDKA Vodka at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles to whip up some Trump-inspired cocktails that will surely be the hit of any topical Halloween bash. Of course, there's the "Desperate Cheeto" modeled after President Donald Trump's orange-tinged skin as well as "The Combover," which is in reference to well...the obvious.
And yes, Sara and Erin totally nail the feuding figures' accents.
"We wanted to do something like current events and we wanted to do a feud so it would make sense to have both of us in it and this was like the feud of the moment," Erin shared about their costume choice.
Sara added, "It felt quite current when Ivanna came and said she is actually the real first lady. So in trying to figure what is a good duo…"
Erin then shared that they wanted to do "something competitive" with each other.
"Personally, I think it's interesting for anyone to be bragging about being married to Donald Trump at this point," Erin dished.
"I think everyone should be distancing themselves as far as possible. So I think you're probably not in a good place in your career or life where you have to draw attention to your relationship with Donald Trump. That's not something I would want to be doing."
Sara shared, "Listen I think Ivanna was there for a lot of crap, she gave him all those kids and she did not reap the benefits. She's like why am I not in that White House? I mean listen she is a little angry."
Erin then added, "She had to put up with him and now she like walks into the grocery store and no one cares. You know I heard a saying once 'money doesn't buy happiness' and I think its true fame does so she needs more of that."
Ivana and Melania have been making headlines lately after Trump's first wife Ivana called herself "first lady" during a Good Morning America interview on Oct. 9. In the interview, Ivana said she has the "direct number" to White House but that she doesn't use it often.
Ivana shared, "I don't really want to call him there because Melania is there and I don't want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that. Because I'm basically first Trump wife, OK? I'm [the] first lady."
In response to Ivana's comments, a spokesperson for Melania in a statement that read, "Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for [her son] Barron and the President. She loves living in Washington, DC and is honored by her role as First Lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books. There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise."
Days after the GMA interview, Ivana clarified her comments to Wendy Williams. "I tell you, I'm technically 'First Lady Trump,'" she said. "I was first wife. I don't know what is Melania's problem. She just have to get over it. She is First Lady of America but I'm First Lady Trump, excuse me, and have three grownup kids."
Of the statement Melania's spokesperson made, Ivana said, "I have no idea why she did it, 'cause I never said I'm 'First Lady of America.' Better her than me, frankly, you know."
