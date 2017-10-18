Luann de Lesseps Talks Moving on After Divorce From Tom D'Agostino: "I Don't Live With Regrets"

Luann de Lesseps says she has no regrets about her short-lived marriage to Tom D'Agostino.

The Real Housewives of New York City star and her ex, her second husband, both filed for divorce in August after being married for seven months. They settled the case earlier this month. Luann said on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday that their divorce was finalized and talked about the breakup and how she has been dealing with it.

"I don't live with regrets. I mean, it was a part of my life that I was in love," she said.

"It was a beautiful wedding. It was his birthday. It was gorgeous. It was beautiful. It was one hell of a party," she added. "I don't regret it, I don't take the pictures down, I'm not that kind of person. I don't, you know, live in the past. It's part of my life and that's how I live. I live adventurously, I live with love and I'm not afraid to love either, I', not afraid to take chances and live my life.