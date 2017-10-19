Freeform's 13 Nights of Halloween 2017 Schedule Is Here

And now, it officially feels like the Halloween season.

Finally, Freeform lit the black flame candle. OK, not really. But their annual 13 Nights of Halloween programming officially begins today, marking the true countdown until the spookiest day of the year.

And 2017's schedule is more jampacked with airings of Hocus Pocus than ever, including an all-day marathon of the iconic film on Halloween. Plus, there's a Tim Burton marathon, a lot of Addams Family airings and even a few Teen Witch showings.

Check out the full 2017 13 Nights of Halloween schedule, beginning tonight on Freeform: