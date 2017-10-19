Freeform's 13 Nights of Halloween 2017 Schedule Is Here

And now, it officially feels like the Halloween season.
Finally, Freeform lit the black flame candle. OK, not really. But their annual 13 Nights of Halloween programming officially begins today, marking the true countdown until the spookiest day of the year.
And 2017's schedule is more jampacked with airings of Hocus Pocus than ever, including an all-day marathon of the iconic film on Halloween. Plus, there's a Tim Burton marathon, a lot of Addams Family airings and even a few Teen Witch showings.
Check out the full 2017 13 Nights of Halloween schedule, beginning tonight on Freeform:
Thursday, Oct. 19
12pm: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2
2:35 pm: The Haunted Mansion
4:40 pm: The Addams Family
6:45 pm: Addams Family Values
8:50pm: Hocus Pocus
12am: ParaNorman
Friday, October 20
7am: The Sorcerer's Apprentice
12 pm: The Haunted Mansion
2:10 pm: The Addams Family
4:15 pm: Addams Family Values
6:20 pm: Hocus Pocus
8:30 pm: Sleepy Hollow
12 am: The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Saturday, October 21
7am: Edward Scissorhands
9:30 am: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2
12:30 pm: Fun Size
2:35 pm: Matilda
4:40pm: Sleepy Hollow
7:10 pm: The Addams Family
9:15 pm: Addams Family Values
11:25 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Touchstone Pictures
Sunday, October 22
7 am: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2
10:05 am: Matilda
12:10 pm: Hocus Pocus
2:20 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
5 pm: The Addams Family
7:05 pm: Addams Family Values
9:15 pm: Hocus Pocus
11:25 pm: Alice in Wonderland (2010)
Monday, October 23 (Tim Burton Marthon)
7:30 am: Frankenweenie
11am: Edward Scissorhands
1:35 pm: Alice in Wonderland
4:10 pm: Dark Shadows
6:50 pm: Sleepy Hollow
9:20 pm: The Nightmare Before Christmas
12am: Frankenweenie
Tuesday, October 24
7 am: Edward Scissorhands
11 am: Fun Size
1 pm: The Haunted Mansion
3 pm: The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:40 pm: The Addams Family
6:45 pm: Addams Family Values
8:50 pm: Hocus Pocus
12am: Teen Witch
Summit Entertainment
Wednesday, October 25
7:30 am: Teen Witch
11:30 am: Twilight
2:25 pm: The Addams Family
4:30 pm: Addams Family Values
6:35 pm: Hocus Pocus
8:45 pm: Men in Black
12am: Bewitched
Thursday, October 26
7:30 am: R.L. Stine's Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
11:30am: Bewitched
1:30 pm: The Haunted Mansion
3:35 pm: Sleepy Hollow
6:05 pm: Men in Black
8:20 pm: Dark Shadows
12 am: The Haunted Mansion
Friday, October 27
7 am: Dark Shadows
12 pm: Sleepy Hollow
2:25 pm: Hocus Pocus
4:35 pm: Men in Black
6:50 pm: The Addams Family
8:55 pm: Addams Family Values
12 am: Hocus Pocus
Saturday, October 28
7am: Spooky Buddies
9:05am: R.L. Stine's Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
11:10 am: The Addams Family
1:20 pm: Addams Family Values
3:30 pm: The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:10 pm: Hocus Pocus
7:20 pm: Disney-Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
9:25 pm: Disney-Pixar's Monsters University
11:55 pm: ParaNorman
Sunday, October 29
7 am: R.L. Stine's Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
9:10 am: ParaNorman
11:20 am: The Nightmare Before Christmas
1pm: Hook
4:15 pm: Disney-Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
4:45 pm: Hocus Pocus
6:55 pm: Disney-Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
9 pm: Disney-Pixar's Monsters University
11:30 pm: Disney-Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
12 am: Frankenweenie
Monday, October 30
7 am: Sleepy Hollow
11:30 am: Dark Shadows
2 pm: Sleepy Hollow
4:30 pm: The Addams Family
6:40 pm: Addams Family Values
8:50 pm: Hocus Pocus
12 am: Hocus Pocus
Tuesday, October 31 (Hocus Pocus Marathon)
7:30 am: Hocus Pocus
12 pm – 11 pm: Hocus Pocus marathon
How many airings of Hocus Pocus are you planning to squeeze in this Halloween? Any favorite spooky movies not on the schedule? Sound off in the comments below.